News & Insights

Markets
BP

Woodfibre LNG Signs SPA With BP For Delivery Of LNG - Quick Facts

September 05, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Woodfibre LNG has now committed all of its offtake for sale to bp Gas Marketing Limited, a wholly-owned indirect unit of bp p.l.c., with a total firm LNG offtake of 1.95 million tonnes per annum and the remainder on a flexible basis. Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership has signed a third LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with bp Gas Marketing Limited for the delivery of LNG from the Woodfibre LNG export facility near Squamish, British Columbia. Under the SPA, BPGM will receive an additional 0.45 MTPA of LNG over 15 years.

The Woodfibre LNG Project, a liquefied natural gas export facility that is set to achieve net zero carbon emission, is owned by Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, owned 70 percent by Pacific Energy Corporation Canada Limited and 30 percent by Enbridge Inc. Woodfibre LNG is planned to begin construction in September and operations will begin in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.