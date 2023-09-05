Woodfibre LNG Signs SPA With BP For Delivery Of LNG - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Woodfibre LNG has now committed all of its offtake for sale to bp Gas Marketing Limited, a wholly-owned indirect unit of bp p.l.c., with a total firm LNG offtake of 1.95 million tonnes per annum and the remainder on a flexible basis. Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership has signed a third LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with bp Gas Marketing Limited for the delivery of LNG from the Woodfibre LNG export facility near Squamish, British Columbia. Under the SPA, BPGM will receive an additional 0.45 MTPA of LNG over 15 years.

The Woodfibre LNG Project, a liquefied natural gas export facility that is set to achieve net zero carbon emission, is owned by Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, owned 70 percent by Pacific Energy Corporation Canada Limited and 30 percent by Enbridge Inc. Woodfibre LNG is planned to begin construction in September and operations will begin in 2027.

