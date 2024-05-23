Woodbois Limited Reports Change in Major Holdings

Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) has released an update.

Woodbois Limited has announced a notable change in share ownership, with MCM Investment Partners SPC – MCM Sustainable Resources SP disposing of voting rights, resulting in a decrease from 3.4% to 2.6% of total voting rights. This threshold was crossed on May 13, 2024, and the company was notified on May 17, 2024. The change in voting rights represents a shift in shareholder influence within the company.

