Woodbois Limited Faces Board Reshuffle and Trading Suspension

October 22, 2024 — 04:52 am EDT

Woodbois Limited (GB:WBI) has released an update.

Woodbois Limited is undergoing significant changes, including the dismissal of a Non-Executive Director and the resignation of its Nominated Adviser, resulting in a temporary suspension of share trading. The company is actively working to appoint new board members and a new NOMAD to resume normal trading. Meanwhile, Woodbois is focusing on strengthening its operations in Gabon and resolving recent disruptions to continue its drive towards profitability.

