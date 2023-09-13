News & Insights

Wood River workers ratify contract with Phillips 66, averting strike

September 13, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Unionized refinery workers at Phillips 66's PSX.N 356,000 barrel per day Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois, ratified a contract with the refiner in late-stage negotiations, union leaders said on Wednesday.

A majority of about 370 operators in the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 voted Wednesday to accept the proposal, averting a potential strike, the union officials said.

The union had been in federally mediated negotiations with the refiner since July, when it rejected a company proposal and sought additional benefits for holiday and vacation hours and pay, among other improvements.

"Phillips 66 values our good relationship with the union, and we are committed to engaging in good-faith bargaining," a company spokesperson said earlier this week, adding it believed the company's offer satisfied that goal.

Phillips 66 could not be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.

The ratified contract includes several items the union had been working towards for decades, the union leaders said on Wednesday.

