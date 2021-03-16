Wood Plc will not pay 2020 final dividend as earnings drop

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Engineering company Wood Plc on Tuesday said it would not pay a 2020 final dividend and posted a 26.3% drop in full-year core earnings as the COVID-19 crisis kept its clients in the energy market from more investments.

March 16 (Reuters) - Engineering company Wood Plc WG.L on Tuesday said it would not pay a 2020 final dividend and posted a 26.3% drop in full-year core earnings as the COVID-19 crisis kept its clients in the energy market from more investments.

Wood, which provides engineering and technical services to industrial and energy markets, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at $630 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $855 million last year.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More