Wood Plc CEO Robin Watson plans to step down

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published

Wood Plc said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Robin Watson plans to retire and the British oilfield services and engineering firm also reported a drop in full-year revenue.

April 20 (Reuters) - Wood Plc WG.L said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Robin Watson plans to retire and the British oilfield services and engineering firm also reported a drop in full-year revenue.

The company's revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was down 14% on a like-for-like basis, with its operating profit before exceptional items down 10.3%. (https://refini.tv/3L1Us3j)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More