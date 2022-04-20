Wood Plc CEO Robin Watson plans to step down

April 20 (Reuters) - Wood Plc WG.L said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Robin Watson plans to retire and the British oilfield services and engineering firm also reported a drop in full-year revenue.

The company's revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was down 14% on a like-for-like basis, with its operating profit before exceptional items down 10.3%. (https://refini.tv/3L1Us3j)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

