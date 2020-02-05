Wood Group to sell industrial services unit for $104 mln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider John Wood Group WG.L said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its industrial services business to technical services provider Kaefer for an initial cash consideration of about $104 million.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood said the deal includes a further potential payment of up to $14 million when agreed upon financial goals are met. Sale proceeds will be used to cut debt, the company added.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

