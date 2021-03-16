Wood Group to pay 6.5 mln pounds to Scotland on Unaoil settlement

March 16 (Reuters) - Engineering company Wood Plc WG.L said on Tuesday its unit had reached a civil settlement with Scottish authorities about past dealings with Monaco-based Unaoil and will pay 6.5 million pounds ($9 million) to the country's prosecution service.

The company said a joint venture in Wood's legacy PSN business paid about $8.5 million in fees to Unaoil, which is being investigated for bribery.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

