Wood Group Posts FY Profit, Revenues Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) Tuesday posted a profit for the full year, reflecting a reduction in exceptional items, but with a 1.2 percent decline in revenues.

The group reported a profit of $72.8 million versus a loss of $7.6 million last year. Basic earnings per share totaled 10.7 cents versus loss per share of 1.3 cents prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 46.0 cents compared to 46.6 cents last year.

The Group said its results benefited from significant reduction in exceptional items to $127 million from $183 million. This includes a $46 million provision in respect of certain regulatory investigation settlements

Operating profit for the period rose to $303.4 million from $165.3 million, and operating profit before exceptional items increased to $411 million from $356.6 million last year.

Annual revenues for the engineering and consultancy company edged down 1.2 percent to $9.9 billion, reflecting generally robust activity across energy and built environment markets.

In addition, the Group said it proposed a final dividend of 23.9 cents, total dividend of 35.3 cents, up 1 percent in line with progressive dividend policy.

