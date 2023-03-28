Wood Group posts 2022 profit at top end of outlook range

March 28, 2023 — 02:31 am EDT

March 28 (Reuters) - John Wood Group WG.L said on Tuesday its annual profit was at the top end of its expectations, as robust performance at its consulting division and good market conditions in conventional energy helped offset lower margins and staffing costs.

The British oilfield services and engineering firm's adjusted core profit for the year ended Dec. 31 was $385 million, compared with its forecast of $375 million to $385 million.

