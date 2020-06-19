Wood Group flags 19% slump in first-half earnings

June 19 (Reuters) - Engineering and consultancy company Wood Group Plc WG.L said on Friday it expects its first-half core earnings to drop 19%, as the slump in oil prices led to delays in order intake.

Wood, which provides engineering and technical services to industrial and energy markets, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation could come between $295 million and $305 million, with order book at the end of May down about 11%.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.