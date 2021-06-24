Wood forecasts 21% drop in first-half revenue

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Wood Plc on Thursday forecast a 21% drop in first-half revenue as the engineering and consultancy company received smaller contracts due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expected revenue on a like-for-like basis to be $3.2 billion for the six months ending June 30.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

