WOOD & COMPANY Upgrades Shoper (WSE:SHO)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, WOOD & COMPANY upgraded their outlook for Shoper (WSE:SHO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.01% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shoper is PLN48.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of PLN42.42 to a high of PLN55.23. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from its latest reported closing price of PLN40.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shoper is 221MM, an increase of 36.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

Shoper Maintains 0.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.32%, an increase of 23.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 31K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 11.10% over the last quarter.

