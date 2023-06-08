WOOD & COMPANY Upgrades Allegro.eu (ALE)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, WOOD & COMPANY upgraded their outlook for Allegro.eu (ALE) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro.eu. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALE is 0.33%, an increase of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 42,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,248K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 24.49% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 4,933K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,613K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 4,476K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013K shares, representing a decrease of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 2.05% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 3,717K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,344K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 32.64% over the last quarter.

