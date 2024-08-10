WOOD & COMPANY Upgrades 11 bit studios (WSE:11B)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, WOOD & COMPANY upgraded their outlook for 11 bit studios (WSE:11B) from Hold to Buy.

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in 11 bit studios. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 11B is 0.22%, an increase of 25.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 28K shares.

MFMIX - Frontier Markets Portfolio Class I holds 8K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 32.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 27.94% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 4K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 14.68% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 4.67% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 11B by 2.07% over the last quarter.

