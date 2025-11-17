Wonik IPS Co. (KOSDAQ:240810) Price Target Increased by 51.16% to 68,170.00

The average one-year price target for Wonik IPS Co. (KOSDAQ:240810) has been revised to ₩68,170.00 / share. This is an increase of 51.16% from the prior estimate of ₩45,098.57 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩24,240.00 to a high of ₩94,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.98% from the latest reported closing price of ₩66,200.00 / share.

Wonik IPS Co. Maintains 0.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wonik IPS Co.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 240810 is 0.12%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 2,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 647K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 240810 by 28.58% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 311K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 240810 by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 279K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVIX - Pzena International Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 235K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 76.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 240810 by 38.31% over the last quarter.

