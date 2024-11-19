Wong’s Kong King International Unveils Board Composition

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has announced its board of directors and the roles they hold, highlighting a mix of executive and independent directors. Key roles include Wong Senta as Chairman and Tsui Ying Chun Edward as Group President and CEO. The company also detailed the composition of its Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees.

