Wong’s Kong King International Unveils Board Composition

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has announced its board of directors and the roles they hold, highlighting a mix of executive and independent directors. Key roles include Wong Senta as Chairman and Tsui Ying Chun Edward as Group President and CEO. The company also detailed the composition of its Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees.
For further insights into HK:0532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.