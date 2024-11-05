Wong’s Kong King International Announces Board Structure

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has unveiled its board of directors, highlighting a blend of executive and independent non-executive members. The board comprises individuals with diverse roles, including a Chairman, CEO, CFO, and various committee chairpersons. This structure is poised to guide the company’s strategic decisions and corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:0532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.