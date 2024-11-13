News & Insights

Wong’s Kong King Faces Profit Decline Amid Resilience

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Wong’s Kong King International’s subsidiary, Taiwan Kong King Company, reported a sharp decline in profit after tax for the first nine months of 2024, plummeting by about 66.65% compared to the previous year. Despite this downturn, the company’s turnover remained strong, indicating potential resilience in its core operations. Investors may find interest as the company navigates these challenging financial times.

