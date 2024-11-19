Wong’s Kong King Appoints New Executive Directors

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wong Ava and Ms. Wong Orangeo Wendy as Executive Directors, effective from November 19, 2024. Both bring a wealth of experience from their roles within the company, with Ms. Wong Ava serving as the Corporate Communications Manager and Ms. Wong Orangeo Wendy as the Head of Internal Costing. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0532 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.