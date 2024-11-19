News & Insights

Wong’s Kong King Appoints New Executive Directors

November 19, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited (HK:0532) has released an update.

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wong Ava and Ms. Wong Orangeo Wendy as Executive Directors, effective from November 19, 2024. Both bring a wealth of experience from their roles within the company, with Ms. Wong Ava serving as the Corporate Communications Manager and Ms. Wong Orangeo Wendy as the Head of Internal Costing. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

