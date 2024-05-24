Wong Fong Industries’ AGM Embraces Paperless Polling

Wong Fong Industries Limited (SG:1A1) has released an update.

Wong Fong Industries Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, at Joo Koon Circle, Singapore, with a full quorum and all board members present. Shareholders were briefed on procedural matters, including the use of a wireless handheld device for paperless voting, and the engagement of Moore Stephens LLP as the scrutineer for the polls. The company assured the legitimacy of proxy forms and adherence to its constitution and Catalist Rules of the Singapore Exchange in the voting process.

