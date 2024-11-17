Wonderful Sky Financial Group Schedules Key Board Meeting

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (HK:1260) has released an update.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider an interim dividend. This announcement may interest investors tracking the company’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

