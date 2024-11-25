Wonderful Sky Financial Group Predicts Tenfold Profit Surge

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited (HK:1260) has released an update.

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited anticipates a substantial increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with projections exceeding HK$30 million, a more than tenfold rise from the previous year. This surge is attributed to increased interest income and favorable shifts in the value of financial assets. Investors are advised to be cautious as these figures are based on preliminary assessments and may be subject to change.

