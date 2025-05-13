WonderFi Technologies To Be Acquired By Robinhood Markets For About C$250 Mln

(RTTNews) - Mogo Inc. (MOGO, MOGO.TO) Tuesday said that its portfolio company, WonderFi Technologies Inc. (WNDR.TO), has entered into a deal with Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood, to be acquired for C$0.36 per share.

The all-cash purchase price represents a total equity value of around C$250 million, a premium of around 41% to the closing price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 12, 2025.

"This is a defining moment for WonderFi, and we acknowledge the team's remarkable progress," said Greg Feller, Mogo's President & Chief Financial Officer. "We stand behind this transaction, as it delivers immediate liquidity and solidifies value at a compelling premium for shareholders. Mogo was instrumental in shaping the present-day WonderFi. In July 2023, we orchestrated the merger of Coinsquare, in which we held a 34% stake, with WonderFi—bringing together two of Canada's most influential crypto trading platforms. That strategic move set the stage for the milestone we see today."

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to approvals from WonderFi's shareholders, certain regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

