WonderFi Shareholders Affirm Confidence at AGM

May 24, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

WonderFi Technologies Inc (TSE:WNDR) has released an update.

WonderFi Technologies Inc. announced the successful completion of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved all motions and director nominees. The company, a Canadian leader in regulated crypto trading platforms, expressed optimism for its future growth and value creation in the digital assets industry. Supported by strong financial performance, WonderFi continues to be a top choice for investors in Canada and internationally.

