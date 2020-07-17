‘Wonder Woman’ Illustrator Jose Delbo to Release Comic Book on the Blockchain

Kapow! Watch out superhero fans, noted comic book illustrator Jose Delbo is releasing limited-edition art on a blockchain-based platform.

Delbo is the Argentinian artist responsible for DC Comicâs 1976-1981 âWonder Woman,â Marvelâs 1988-1990 âTransformers,â âBilly The Kid,â and The Beatlesâ âYellow Submarineâ comics.

The illustrator will premier new artwork on MakersPlace, a blockchain-powered market for rare and collectible digital art, later this month.

Two separate works will be released: a 43-page digital comic book and a digital Superman artwork by Delbo.

The digital comic book will be issued in a limited edition of 250 while the Superman artwork will be the only one of its kind.

The comic will explore serious themes including the coronavirus and the certainty of death.

The marketplace will use Ethereum to verify the artworks and provide a digital signature from Delbo.

The artist will also chat with fans about his art at a virtual reality exhibition to be hosted in Decentraland, where his recent work will also be displayed.

The artworks will go on sale at 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET) on July 23.

