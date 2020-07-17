Cryptocurrencies

‘Wonder Woman’ Illustrator Jose Delbo to Release Comic Book on the Blockchain

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Kapow! Watch out superhero fans, noted comic book illustrator Jose Delbo is releasing limited-edition art on a blockchain-based platform.

  • Delbo is the Argentinian artist responsible for DC Comicâs 1976-1981 âWonder Woman,â Marvelâs 1988-1990 âTransformers,â âBilly The Kid,â and The Beatlesâ âYellow Submarineâ comics.
  • The illustrator will premier new artwork on MakersPlace, a blockchain-powered market for rare and collectible digital art, later this month.
  • Two separate works will be released: a 43-page digital comic book and a digital Superman artwork by Delbo.
  • The digital comic book will be issued in a limited edition of 250 while the Superman artwork will be the only one of its kind.
  • The comic will explore serious themes including the coronavirus and the certainty of death.
  • The marketplace will use Ethereum to verify the artworks and provide a digital signature from Delbo.
  • The artist will also chat with fans about his art at a virtual reality exhibition to be hosted in Decentraland, where his recent work will also be displayed.
  • The artworks will go on sale at 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET) on July 23.

See also: The People of Decentraland Will Greet You Now

