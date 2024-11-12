Wonder near deal to buy Grubhub from Just Eat Takeaway, WSJ says

Wonder, the food-delivery startup led by former Walmart (WMT) executive Marc Lore, is in advanced talks to buy Grubhub from Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY), people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas, Ben Dummett and Sarah Nassauer. A deal for Grubhub could be completed imminently, assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the sources said. Just Eat bought Grubhub in 2021 in a deal valued at over $7B, noted the report, which said Grubhub is likely to be valued below $1B in any deal. Other companies in the food delivery space include DoorDash (DASH) and Uber Eats (UBER).

