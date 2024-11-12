News & Insights

Stocks
DASH

Wonder near deal to buy Grubhub from Just Eat Takeaway, WSJ says

November 12, 2024 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wonder, the food-delivery startup led by former Walmart (WMT) executive Marc Lore, is in advanced talks to buy Grubhub from Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY), people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal’s Lauren Thomas, Ben Dummett and Sarah Nassauer. A deal for Grubhub could be completed imminently, assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the sources said. Just Eat bought Grubhub in 2021 in a deal valued at over $7B, noted the report, which said Grubhub is likely to be valued below $1B in any deal. Other companies in the food delivery space include DoorDash (DASH) and Uber Eats (UBER).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DASH
JTKWY
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.