Wonder Group To Acquire Blue Apron - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Blue Apron (APRN) has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by Wonder Group, a company founded by entrepreneur Marc Lore. Blue Apron stockholders will be entitled to receive $13.00 in cash per share of Class A common stock through a tender offer, representing an equity value of approximately $103 million.

FreshRealm, Inc., which beneficially owns approximately 16.5% of Blue Apron's outstanding shares of Class A common stock, has agreed to exercise its warrant as part of the transaction and then tender its shares in the tender offer.

