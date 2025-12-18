Women’s Retirement Savings by Age in 2025: Are You Ahead or Behind?

Women are saving less for retirement than men — and the gap could impact their future. A new Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies survey found that the median total savings women have in household retirement accounts is $56,000 — almost half of men’s $92,000. But the median savings vary widely by age.

Find Out: Retirement Net Worth: How Your Savings Compare to the Average Retiree

Read Next: 5 Clever Ways Retirees Are Earning Up To $1K Per Month From Home

Here’s how much women in each generation have saved and what you can do to boost your nest egg.

Baby Boomer Women’s Median Retirement Savings: $165K

The median household retirement savings for baby boomer women workers (ages 61 to 79) is $165,000.

“That’s a nest egg, but you really want to preserve it,” said Catherine Collinson, CEO of the Transamerica Institute.

One way to do so is to maximize your Social Security benefits so you won’t run down your savings as quickly in retirement.

“Understanding your Social Security benefits is critically important,” Collinson said. “Our survey finds that many people are claiming Social Security at age 62, the youngest age at which you can receive benefits, and it’s at a substantial reduction in your monthly check. If you can find ways to keep working and stretch out when you’ll claim those benefits, that can be really helpful.”

If you can wait until your full retirement age, which is around 67 for most people, or all the way until age 70, there’s a real upside, as you’ll receive a larger monthly benefit.

It’s also a good idea to revisit your whole financial picture.

“Know exactly where you stand financially, and if you do have any big shortfalls or big risks, understand what they are and what you can do about them,” Collinson said. “It is everything from reducing living expenses to researching affordable housing — leave no stone unturned.”

Learn More: How Much the Average Upper-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 84

Gen X Women’s Median Retirement Savings: $77K

Even though many Gen X women are on the cusp of retirement — they’re ages 45 to 60 in 2025 — the median household retirement savings for women of this generation is only $77,000.

“I lose sleep over Generation X,” Collinson said. “The oldest Gen Xers started turning 60 this year, so retirement is the light on the horizon. They’re at a high risk of not being on track.”

She recommended that women of this generation get proactive about protecting their employability by keeping their job skills up to date, continuing to network and taking advantage of professional development programs that may be available to them. The more money you are able to earn during this time, the more you can stash away for retirement.

Millennial Women’s Median Retirement Savings: $52K

For millennial women workers (ages 29 to 44), the median household retirement savings is $52,000.

“Millennial women are doing well — they can do even better by engaging in financial planning,” Collinson said.

Women in this generation are often juggling multiple responsibilities between their careers, parenting and perhaps caregiving for older family members.

“They’re pulled in a lot of different directions, and it’s easy to lose focus,” Collinson said. “[Millennial women] should stay focused on their savings and broader financial planning, and avoid disruptions to the savings trajectory that they’re on.”

Gen Z Women’s Median Retirement Savings: $26K

Although $26,000 might seem like a small nest egg, it’s important to remember that Gen Z women have decades to grow their wealth — the oldest members of this generation are only 28.

“Gen Z women are the best positioned to be on track with their savings,” Collinson said. “Gen Z are amazing retirement savers — a high percentage are already saving for retirement, and they’re starting at around the age of 20.”

For comparison, the average working boomer woman began saving at age 35.

“Gen Z, by getting such an early start, is adding 15 years to their savings horizon not afforded to boomers — 15 years for their savings and investments to compound and grow,” Collinson said. “So the emphasis for Gen Z is keep up the good work. Stay the course, learn about planning and also learn about the investment options in your 401(k).”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Women’s Retirement Savings by Age in 2025: Are You Ahead or Behind?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.