Women’s History Month: From Pin Money To Modern Budgets

In a perfect world, budgeting would be an entirely gender-neutral topic. After all, tracking your expenditures and spending less than you earn are universally good budgeting practices, no matter who you are. But the way we talk about money often conforms to gender expectations, rather than simple dollars and cents.

Financial stereotypes of women as frivolous spenders or men as good investors have a pernicious effect on all of us. When we feel that we need to live up or down to what is expected of us, we are less likely to make the best decisions for our own situations and finances.

Understanding how the expectations around budgeting can often be gendered is the first step in dismantling these stereotypes—and discovering how to create a budget that works for you. In honor of Women’s History Month, here’s what you need to know about the gendered stereotypes that continue to affect how women (and men) approach their money.

Pin Money and Essential Spending

If you’re familiar with the term “pin money” at all, you probably understand it to mean a negligible amount of petty cash, and you may associate it with women’s spending.

There’s a good reason for this: Pin money originally came from the practice of husbands giving their wives money to spend on pins (among other things). In 14th century England, pins were so expensive that Parliament passed a law restricting their sale to only two days per year: January 1 and 2. Well-heeled husbands would provide their wives with the money necessary to purchase these expensive pins, while less well-off ladies had to use sharpened thorns to keep their hats and clothes in place.

The term stuck even after pins became more affordable, and it came to mean the money provided to a woman by her husband (or father) for household expenses. That said, even when pins cost so much that Parliament restricted their sales, pin money was never meant solely for the purchase of pins. Describing it as pin money was always a kind of shorthand for money provided to women for the household items within their purview.

However, the fact that this term was coined for what was viewed as a frivolous expense seems significant. Though pins were certainly a necessity before the zipper was invented, the sorts of pins that commanded such high prices were decorative as well as functional. Naming the household allowance money after these items might be akin to calling a modern woman’s budget “Birkin bag money.”

Additionally, that this money came to a woman through her husband further entrenched the sense that the money was for “extras” and that she needed an allowance to ensure she didn’t overspend. But managing and spending her household pin money was often a major responsibility for a woman who needed to make sure the budget covered all her home needs.

Responsibility and Frivolity

The association of women with frivolous spending was not left in history with the need for hat pins. A 2018 linguistic study of 300 magazine articles commissioned by U.K. financial institution Starling Bank found that “65% of money articles in women’s magazines define women as excessive spenders and advise them to limit, restrict and take better control of shopping ‘splurges.’”

According to Ashley Patrick, founder of Budgets Made Easy and the Money Mindset Podcast, modern women have internalized these messages. “It’s very hard for us women to get past the shame and guilt associated around our spending habits, which creates this vicious cycle,” Patrick explains. “This leads women to think they can’t [budget] or that they are stupid. Which they are not! They just have to get past the people pleasing and do what they know they can do.”

And women are not frivolous or excessive spenders, according to the numbers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018-2019 Consumer Expenditure Survey reported that women spent less than men on transportation and food and spent nearly the same on housing. Women only outspent men on healthcare and apparel.

What’s more, though women spend less than men on transportation, a larger percentage of their transportation spend goes to car insurance. Their increased healthcare spending is primarily due to drugs and medical services, like doctor’s appointments and X-rays. When it comes to food spending, women spend less on dining out, but more on fruits and vegetables to eat at home.

The picture these expenditures draw is far different from the “women be shopping” stereotype. While women did spend more than men on apparel ($1,062 vs. $977), some of this may be attributed to the gendered expectations for appearance. A man might get away with wearing the same suit every day for a year, but a professional woman must have a more varied wardrobe. The other differences between how women and men spend show that women focus on taking care of themselves and their money long term, via insurance, healthcare and healthy food choices.

This is borne out by what Patrick has seen among her clients. “Women excel in the long run when it comes to really changing behavior and mitigating risks,” she says. “Women are much better at investing for this reason. They are really good at working on their long-term goals and why they want those goals, which helps them stay focused over time.”

Budget Like a Woman

The expectation that women spend excessively does not reflect the reality of how women successfully budget, and everyone can learn from women’s budgeting examples. As Martina, the blogger behind StackYourDollars.com, explains, “Many financially savvy women are out there living a fabulous life on a budget. You can still look great and live a good life while being the master of your money.”

Martina confirms that women tend to prioritize long-term goals and needs. For Martina, that means she and her husband “start off by setting aside 20% [of their income] towards savings.” For you, that may mean paying yourself first by prioritizing savings as well. It may also mean making sure you have adequate insurance and taking care of your health.

Women are also generally skilled at stretching their dollars. For instance, Martina “seeks out ways to reduce the [household’s] costs as much as possible.” She shares that she and her husband routinely spend only about $200 per month for groceries for their two-person household.

While Martina’s level of frugality may be tough to emulate, 71% of women say the last item they bought online was on sale, compared to 57% of men, according to research by Paymentsense. Incorporating bargain hunting—for items you were already planning on buying—can help you budget like a woman.

More Than the Sum of Expectations

Personal finance is personal, which means every budget is going to be different—but societal expectations tend to paint with a broad brush. From pin money to jokes about shoe shopping, women (and men) may feel stuck with a role that doesn’t fit them, and unsure of how to create a budget that works.

The trick to bucking these expectations is simple, but not easy, according to Patrick: “Just get started. You will figure out what works for you along the way. But you can’t figure it out if you never get started.”

