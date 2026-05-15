Women's Empowerment ETF (WOMN) Touches a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the Impact Shares Women’s Empowerment ETF WOMN is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 11.9% from its 52-week low price of $38.02 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

WOMN in Focus

This fund offers exposure to companies worldwide with strong policies and practices in support of women’s empowerment and gender equality. The product charges 75 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Style-Box-Large Cap ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The fund is heavily invested in technology giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, all of which have benefited from sustained AI-driven momentum. This powerful mega-cap tech rally, together with a growing focus on gender diversity, is likely to have lifted the ETF to a fresh 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

WOMN may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 9.43 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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Impact Shares Womens Empowerment ETF (WOMN): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.