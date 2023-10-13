Women’s Economic Participation Has Regressed Since the Pandemic

September 18 was International Equal Pay Day, an observance of efforts to eradicate discrimination against women in the workplace and push for equal pay for equal work. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a lot to celebrate this year.

New data from the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows that the pay gap had regressed since the pandemic. As of now, using the current rate, it will take 131 years to reach full parity. Pre-pandemic, the WEF had estimated it would take 100 years to achieve that status.

Women earn 77 cents for every dollar men earn for work of equal value – with an even wider wage gap for women with children, according to the United Nations.

The benchmark for how progress occurs in closing the gender pay gap is the WEF’s annual Global Gender Gap Report. Launched in 2006, the report measures the current state and evolution of gender parity across four key pillars: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival and Political Empowerment.

The good news? There was some improvement in the past year, but it was just a 0.3% reduction in the gap.

“Global gender gaps in health and education have narrowed over the past year, yet progress on political empowerment is effectively at a standstill, and women’s economic participation has regressed rather than recovered,” wrote Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the World Economic Forum. “The tepid progress on persistently large gaps documented in this seventeenth edition of the Global Gender Gap Report creates an urgent case for renewed and concerted action. Accelerating progress towards gender parity will not only improve outcomes for women and girls but benefit economies and societies more widely, reviving growth, boosting innovation and increasing resilience.”

Adding to concerns about pay inequality is the number of women without jobs. At present the global unemployment rate is currently at around 4.5% for women and 4.3% for men.

Meanwhile, the number of women in senior leadership positions is still frustratingly low. Data from LinkedIn shows that women make up 41.9% of the workforce today, but only hold 32.3% hold the role of director, vice president or C-level. For the past eight years, the proportion of women hired into those senior roles has been increasing by about 1%.

Perhaps the biggest threat to pay equity, though, is tied to a separate divide. Women do not have the same access to online learning as men, which can impact their ability to future-proof their working lives. For skills such as technological literacy, AI, and big data, which are among the top ones projected to grow in the coming years, there is less than 50% parity and “progress has been sluggish” the report says.

While no country has yet achieved gender parity, some are getting close. The top nine countries in the report (Iceland, Norway, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Germany, Nicaragua, Namibia and Lithuania) have closed at least 80% of their gap, with Iceland closing the gap by 91.2%.

For 2023, gender parity in Europe (76.3%) surpasses North America, which came in at 75%.

“While Canada has registered a 0.2 percentage-point decline in the overall parity score since the last edition, the United States has seen a reduction of 2.1 percentage points,” the report reads. “At the current rate of progress, 95 years will be needed to close the gender gap for the region.”

The Middle East and North Africa remain the furthest away from parity, with a 62.6% parity score.

While the news wasn’t good, the report does express some optimism about the future, noting that at least the ongoing discussion of parity is yielding some results.

“Recent years have seen major setbacks and the state of gender parity still varies widely by company, industry and economy,” it reads. “Yet, a growing number of actors have recognized the importance and urgency of taking action, and evidence on effective gender parity initiatives is solidifying. We hope the data and analysis provided in this report can further accelerate the speed of travel towards parity.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.