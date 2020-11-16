Olema Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotech developing therapies for women's cancers, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $170 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Olema Pharmaceuticals would command a fully diluted market value of $670 million.



Olema is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation targeted therapies for women’s cancers. The company is studying the structure and function of the estrogen receptor (ER) to develop more potent oral therapies that completely inactivate this signaling pathway. Its lead candidate, OP-1250, has combined activity as both a complete ER antagonist and a selective ER degrader. OP-1250 is currently in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, with initial data expected in the 2H21.



Olema Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2007 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLMA. J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Cowen and Canaccord Genuity are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of November 16, 2020.



The article Women's cancer biotech Olema Pharmaceuticals sets terms for $170 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.