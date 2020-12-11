Women in Tech Say Proposed STABLE Act Harms Those It Claims to Protect
Related: Would the STABLE Act Make Running an Ethereum Node Illegal?
The claim that this is something to be proud of because it somehow protects minorities and low-income people from being bullied is nothing short of bullshit.
Related Stories
- One of the World’s Oldest Banks Is Issuing a Euro Stablecoin on Stellar
- Biden Administration Will ‘Ultimately Be Supportive’ of Crypto: Circle CEO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.