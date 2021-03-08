Women In ETFs Has Over 100 Exchanges Worldwide ‘Ring The Bell For Gender Equality In 2021’

ETFs

For the seventh consecutive year, a global collaboration across over 100 exchanges worldwide plans to hold a bell ringing event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 today, March 8.

The events - which started on Monday, March 1, and will last for two weeks - are a partnership between IFCSustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) InitiativeUN Global Compact, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges and Women in ETFs.

The UN Women’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 - “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Women leaders and women’s organizations have demonstrated their skills, knowledge, and networks to effectively lead in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Today there is more recognition than ever before that women bring different experiences, perspectives, and skills to the table and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions, policies, and laws that work better for all.

Deborah Fuhr, managing partner, founder and owner of ETFGI and a Regional Co-Head for Women in ETFs, said Women in ETFs leadership globally are united in the view that “there is a natural synergy for Women in ETFs to celebrate International Women’s Day with bell ringings."

"Gender equality is central to driving the global economy and the private sector has an important role to play," Fuhr said. "Our mission is to create opportunities for professional development and advancement of women by expanding connections among women and men in the financial industry.”

Fuhr added: "We should all, in business, government and in our personal lives, think every day, not just on IWD, about how our actions help achieve gender equality and better inclusion."

Brie Williams, Head of Practice Management, State Street, said seeing really is believing, adding "there is real power in seeing yourself reflected in a role model."

"With more women in leadership roles, a rising generation of financial services professionals can envision what’s possible and be inspired by their accomplishments," Williams said.

Williams said just as firms are responsible for creating a culture of inclusion, it’s also a personal responsibility.

"The talent is there," she said. "We all simply need to be bolder and truly fearless in acknowledging our own biases — conscious or otherwise. Fearless in looking beyond the usual pools of candidates to see other individuals with promise. Fearless in creating more gender balance at all levels of the organization. And fearless in our commitment to lift each other up, because we will always be better when we come together than when we stand apart."

Williams said Women in ETFs seeks to have a positive impact on culture, accelerating the leadership and success of women in the workforce, while paying it forward.

"Through the power of collaboration, we aim to be bold and fearless in our mission to develop and sponsor talent, recognize and honor the achievements of women in the industry, and invest in the ETF community," she said.

"We're pleased to help celebrate international women's day with Women in ETFs," said Dave Nadig, Director of Research at ETF Trends. "Our industry is booming in no small part due to the leadership of organizations like WE, and the leadership of its members."

The list of exchanges and organizations registered to hold an in-person or virtual bell-ringing event is shown below.

Exchange/Organisation Location Date of Event
Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos (BYMA) Argentina 11-Mar
Armenia Securities Exchange Armenia TBD
Australian Securities Exchange Australia 08-Mar
Chi-X Australia Australia TBD
Sydney Stock Exchange Australia 04-Mar
Wiener Börse Austria 08-Mar
Baku Stock Exchange Azerbaijan 09-Mar
Bahrain Bourse Bahrain 08-Mar
Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd Bangladesh 14-Mar
Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange Belarus 05-Mar
Euronext Brussels Belgium 08-Mar
Banja Luka Stock Exchange Bosnia and Herzegovina TBD
Botswana Stock Exchange Botswana 08-Mar
B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Brazil 08-Mar
Bulgarian Stock Exchange Bulgaria 08-Mar
NEO Exchange Canada 08-Mar
Toronto Stock Exchange Canada 12-Mar
Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago Chile 09-Mar
Shanghai Stock Exchange China 08-Mar
Shenzhen Stock Exchange China 05-Mar
Taipei Exchange Chinese Taipei TBD
Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp. Chinese Taipei TBD
Bolsa de Valores de Colombia Colombia 09-Mar
Bolsa Nacional de Valores Costa Rica 11-Mar
Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières S.A. Côte d'Ivoire 08-Mar
Zagreb Stock Exchange Croatia 08-Mar
Nasdaq Copenhagen Denmark 08-Mar
Bolsa de Valores de Quito Ecuador 09-Mar
The Egyptian Exchange Egypt 09-Mar
Nasdaq Helsinki Finland 08-Mar
Euronext Paris France 08-Mar
Georgian Stock Exchange Georgia 10-Mar
Deutsche Börse AG Germany 08-Mar
Ghana Stock Exchange Ghana 10-Mar
Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) Greece 08-Mar
The National Stock Exchange Guatemala TBD
Bolsa de Valores Honduras Honduras 12-Mar
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Hong Kong TBD
Nasdaq Iceland Iceland 08-Mar
Bombay Stock Exchange India 08-Mar
National Stock Exchange of India Limited India 08-Mar
Indonesia Stock Exchange Indonesia 09-Mar
Tehran Stock Exchange Iran TBD
Euronext Dublin Ireland 08-Mar
Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Israel 08-Mar
Borsa Italiana Italy 08-Mar
Jamaica Stock Exchange Jamaica 08-Mar
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Japan 08-Mar
Amman Stock Exchange Jordan TBD

 

Exchange/Organisation Location Date of Event
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Kazakhstan 05-Mar
Nairobi Securities Exchange Kenya 11-Mar
Boursa Kuwait Kuwait 08-Mar
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange CJSC Kyrgyzstan 10-Mar
Beirut Stock Exchange Lebanon 08-Mar
Luxembourg Stock Exchange Luxembourg 08-Mar
Macedonian Stock Exchange Macedonia 08-Mar
Bursa Malaysia Malaysia 08-Mar
Malta Stock Exchange Malta 08-Mar
BIVA (Bolsa Institucional de Valores) Mexico 08-Mar
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Mexico 09-Mar
Bourse de Casablanca Morocco TBD
Namibian Stock Exchange Namibia TBD
Nepal Stock Exchange Limited Nepal TBD
Euronext Amsterdam Netherlands 08-Mar
NZX Limited New Zealand 08-Mar
FMDQ Securities Exchange PLC Nigeria 08-Mar
Nigerian Stock Exchange Nigeria 08-Mar
Oslo Børs Norway 08-Mar
Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan TBD
Palestine Exchange Palestine 10-Mar
Bolsa de Valores y Productos de Assuncion S.A. Paraguay TBD
Bolsa de Valores de Panama S.A. Panama 10-Mar
Bolsa de Valores de Lima Peru TBD
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Philippines 08-Mar
Warsaw Stock Exchange Poland 08-Mar
Euronext Lisbon Portugal 08-Mar
Qatar Stock Exchange Qatar 08-Mar
Bucharest Stock Exchange Romania 08-Mar
Moscow Exchange Russia 9-10 March
Rwanda Stock Exchange Rwanda TBD
Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Arabia 08-Mar
Belgrade Stock Exchange Serbia 11-Mar
Singapore Exchange Singapore
