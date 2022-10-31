Women in ETFs Group Exceeds 8,000 Global Members

Industry organization Women in ETFs announced Monday that it had surpassed 8,000 members around the world.

Launched in January 2014, the non-profit supports professional advancement for women in the industry by connecting men and women and guiding the current and next generation of women excelling in ETFs. Women in ETFs also offers a mentorship program as well as university outreach, and a Speakers’ Bureau to promote women’s voices in the press.

The group also recently launched a Women in ETFs Talk Careers podcast, which has hosted guests ranging from Factset director of Global Funds Research Elisabeth Kashner to SSGA SPDR ETFs Head of Americas Distribution Sue Thompson.

Women in ETFs has more than 4,400 members in the United States with chapters in Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. The Women in ETFs South Chapter is growing its numbers across eleven southern states from Texas to North Carolina. A Los Angeles Chapter is expected in 2023.

With more than 1,000 members across Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore and an India chapter anticipated next year, the group is growing in Asia. It added more than 1,900 members across Europe and Africa.

Its EMEA chapters include Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and South Africa as well as development chapters in Israel, Luxembourg, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, and Sweden. Finally, the group has over 500 members in Toronto and an expected branch in Montreal, Quebec.

Strong support from corporate sponsors including American Century, Invesco QQQ, Capital Group, Vanguard, and Global X further buoys the organization as it looks to continue its growth.

“Our corporate sponsors have been champions for our mission and our organization globally,” said Deborah Fuhr, founder at London-based research and consulting firm ETFGI and co-president of Women in ETFs, EMEA.

Upcoming U.S.-based events hosted by the group include a discussion of crypto held in Fort Lauderdale and a networking and mentorship event in Denver next month.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.