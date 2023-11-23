News & Insights

US Markets

Women founders get tiny fraction of venture funding - report

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 23, 2023 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Women across northwestern Europe received a tiny fraction of venture capital raised in 2023, with all-female founding teams receiving 0.6% in France, 1% in the Nordic countries, 1.9% in Britain, and 1.7% in Germany, according to a report by Unconventional Ventures.

Iceland was a little better than other countries in the region with 7.3% of capital allotted to all-female teams. In Sweden, all-male founding teams received 96% of the venture capital funding in 2023.

"The persistent and substantial funding gap is glaringly obvious... addressing and closing this gap will require uprooting the ingrained biases against diverse founders that permeate Europe's VC ecosystem," said Nora Bavey, co-founder of Unconventional Ventures.

All-women teams represented 6.1% of all funding rounds in the Nordics in 2022 and 2023, but received only 1.2% of the total capital, the report said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.