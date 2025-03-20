Bitcoin Magazine



Women Building Bitcoin: Leaders in Adoption and Innovation

As bitcoin moves into the mainstream of American life, people from every background and corner of the planet are contributing to its historic rise. In the spirit of the age, the bitcoin industry is largely a meritocracy. It is the quality of contributions—rather than any singular identity—that drives bitcoin forward.

March is recognized as International Women’s Month, a tradition rooted in early-20th century labor and suffrage movements. It provides an occasion to reflect on the role of women in bitcoin. Rather than focusing on the experience of being a woman in a technical field, this article spotlights the real contributions and leadership from individuals who happen to be women but who have each, in their own right, helped shape the bitcoin ecosystem.

Adapting Expertise to Bitcoin

Whether they come from legal, financial, or technical backgrounds, individuals with strong foundational skills often transition naturally into the bitcoin industry. Much of bitcoin’s growth can be credited to those able to distill complex technical concepts into accessible language. Women are excelling in this role, using skills in marketing, community organizing, and storytelling to broaden understanding and trust in bitcoin. It’s one thing to code or invest in bitcoin, but quite another to convey its principles effectively to the uninitiated. As more people demonstrate real skill in bridging that knowledge gap—through podcasts, workshops, or online content—bitcoin’s base of educated users expands exponentially.

“Women can be powerful communicators and community builders, finding ways to distill complex topics into easily understandable and relatable bites,” says Kelley Weaver, CEO of Melrose PR & Founder of Bitwire. “Since bitcoin fundamentally grows through network effects, this is essential! I’ve seen firsthand how women’s approaches to explaining bitcoin can reach people who might otherwise be intimidated. Approachability is essential for bitcoin’s long-term success.”

In recent years, bitcoin ownership among women has risen significantly. One survey showed that women’s share of digital asset ownership jumped from 29% to 34% in a single quarter. While these numbers vary depending on the source, there’s a clear upward trend. If finance was once perceived as a male-dominated space, that narrative is shifting—particularly for a technology-driven asset like bitcoin, which democratizes participation by removing traditional gatekeepers.

“Across ‘Main Street’ America and the world… decentralized networks of female leaders can be a catalyst for financial education and increasing understanding about the transformative nature of bitcoin,” says Cleve Mesidor, Executive Director of Blockchain Foundation. “Particularly because of scarcity, most individuals will never own even a fraction of bitcoin, which is why women cannot afford to be late adopters.”

Mesidor points to a key dynamic: informal, community-driven networks excel at spreading education. Because bitcoin can be learned and shared peer-to-peer, it finds fertile ground in the natural social structures that women have historically led, such as book clubs, parent associations, and charitable groups. Such networks become informal “nodes” of adoption, where knowledge flows more freely than it might in a top-down environment.

Household CFOs

In the past, popular culture often portrayed men as the family financiers while women managed daily household tasks. Yet a recent study revealed that about 84% of women say they are responsible for their family’s finances, from paying bills to setting budgets to overseeing savings and debt obligations. Perhaps more remarkable is that almost all women in couples (94%) report being actively involved in shaping household financial decisions. Many women effectively act as Chief Financial Officers for their families, handling budgeting, strategic planning, and long-term goal setting.

As bitcoin continues to gain traction worldwide, it is increasingly one of the tools under consideration, especially for those who like to plan with a low-time-preference mindset. Bitcoin’s design fits neatly with the mindset that prudent financial planners rely upon. Its limited supply and disinflationary monetary policy reward disciplined saving. As families look for ways to preserve purchasing power, it is natural to add bitcoin in the mix. Whether it’s a small allocation every month or a larger diversification strategy, bitcoin attracts those seeking reliability over the long run.

“For long-term investments, bitcoin is a top choice. While short-term fluctuations are inevitable, its overall trajectory shows a clear path toward growth and stability.” says Frieda Bobay, co-founder of Bitcoin Sports Network. “I never plan to sell my bitcoin; instead, I view it like real estate—an asset I can borrow against while it continues to grow in value.”

While it’s easy to over-generalize, data does suggest that women, on average, tend to adopt disciplined approaches to money management. They trade less frequently in stock markets, are more likely to stick to a plan, and often do deeper research before making an investment. One of bitcoin’s most emblematic qualities is its alignment with low-time-preference thinking: favoring long-term wealth building over short-term speculation. Studies have shown that women are often methodical, patient, and focus on fundamentals rather than jumping in and out of markets. This mindset leads to outperformance in traditional investment contexts.

“A common misconception is that bitcoin is ‘too expensive’—in reality, this is a matter of unit bias,” says Hailey Lennon, General Counsel at Fold. “Many people don’t realize you can own fractions of a bitcoin, and by that measure, it’s still incredibly early and relatively cheap when you compare it to traditional assets. If women empower themselves with the basic knowledge of how bitcoin works, they’ll see that we’re just at the beginning of its potential, making it a compelling opportunity rather than an exclusive, high-priced investment.”

Lennon’s perspective highlights a key barrier for new entrants: bitcoin’s per-coin price might intimidate some, but the option to purchase fractions (satoshis) lowers that barrier significantly. That’s often an eye-opener for people new to bitcoin—especially those who excel in careful, long-term budget allocation. By embracing the possibility of stacking small amounts, methodically and regularly, one can build a meaningful position over time.

Weaver agrees: “Slow and steady wins the race! My personal strategy is to DCA, or “dollar cost average” meaning that I purchase small amounts daily. This spreads out risk. I ultimately think it’s more risky to NOT own bitcoin in the long term, but I also recognize that it’s incredibly volatile. I always say in the short term it may never be a good time to buy bitcoin but in the long term it’s ALWAYS a good idea to buy bitcoin.”

Bitcoin and Financial Sovereignty

Another reason for the surge in interest among women is that bitcoin, as a universal asset, offers financial independence and sovereignty. This resonates strongly with individuals who value autonomy. “Bitcoin is the pathway to financial sovereignty. It removes traditional gatekeepers and allows for independent wealth management without intermediaries,” says Evie Phillips, Founder of Creeds Collective & Founding Board Member of Crypto Connect, now Eve Wealth. “The blockchain’s immutability means assets can’t be frozen or seized—this is specifically valuable in relational situations and regions where women face financial restrictions. Bitcoin doesn’t have geographic limitations, making global transactions seamless, and that opens up a flood of opportunities that aren’t available through centralized financial systems.” Phillips’s point highlights bitcoin’s advantages in personal control over assets. The economy is fundamentally transforming, and many are drawn to the reliability of an asset that exists beyond the reach of institutions.

The novelty of bitcoin can be intimidating, especially because the mainstream media frequently associates it with scams and hype-driven speculative bubbles. Thought leaders in bitcoin address this by pointing to the facts of the technology. “The more I learn about bitcoin, the more I trust this trustless financial system,” says Weaver. “The network has had zero downtime since it launched in 2009 and has never been hacked. Over the course of bitcoin’s history, the price has risen and fallen, but consistently trends upward in the long term.”

Bitcoin is a protocol, and using it does not require trust in any central authority. Yet it thrives on trust, education, and consensus among people. This is why communicators matter so much. “I often see women’s entire perspective shift when they recognize bitcoin’s potential—not just as an investment, but as a vehicle for financial empowerment,” says Megan Nilsson, host of the Crypto Megan Podcast. “By leveraging their ability to build networks, drive education, and advocate for broader adoption, women can play a leading role in shaping the future of bitcoin and decentralized finance… Bitcoin has fundamentally redefined the concept of financial independence. It has leveled the playing field, offering financial tools that were once only available to accredited investors. It eliminates reliance on centralized systems, providing individuals with true ownership and control over their wealth.”

In the coming years, the world economy, and society itself, will be reshaped by the convergence of transformative technologies including AI, robotics, and space travel, all underwritten and financed with bitcoin. It’s no wonder that as families, institutions, and communities discover bitcoin’s utility, so many of those leading the charge are women. They do so not because they want to check a box, but because the technology itself demands the best talent available. In celebrating the achievements of women this month, we also celebrate bitcoin’s potential to reshape our collective future. It is a global experiment buoyed by those who see beyond the hype and dedicate themselves to building, teaching, and expanding the Bitcoin Network for future generations.

This is a guest post by Dave Birnbaum. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

This post Women Building Bitcoin: Leaders in Adoption and Innovation first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Dave Birnbaum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.