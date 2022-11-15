Women Are Switching Jobs at Record Rates

The pandemic saw women leaving the workplace in droves. Now, those who remained are changing jobs at a steadily increasing rate.

The latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey, calls the trend the “Great Breakup,” and says women are leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers and at higher rates than men in leadership positions.

“Women leaders are switching jobs at the highest rates we’ve ever seen, and ambitious young women are prepared to do the same,” the report finds. “To make meaningful and sustainable progress toward gender equality, companies need to go beyond table stakes.”

The McKinsey survey, made in conjunction with LeanIn.org, is one of the most thorough looks at working women each year. This year’s report talked with 40,000 women from 333 organizations.

Women have been at risk in the workforce since the start of the pandemic. Two years ago, the McKinsey report warned that one in four women – as many as 2 million – were considering leaving their job or stepping away from their careers. And last year’s report found that burnout was increasing at a significantly higher pace among women than among male workers.

The marked increase in job switching this year comes as women get frustrated with the headwinds they face in trying to advance to senior-level roles, continued burnout and the hunt for a different work culture.

“I’ve asked many times what I can do to get promoted, and I don’t get a good answer,” one respondent, a South Asian senior manager, told McKinsey. “I’m thinking of leaving. And it will be my company’s loss since they didn’t offer me the opportunity to advance. I hit a ceiling that didn’t need to be there.”

Women, of course, are already significantly underrepresented in leadership on the whole. Only one in four C-suite leaders is a woman, and only one in 20 is a woman of color. They’re doing more, though, to support employee well-being and to build a culture of inclusion. As a result, they’re being spread thin and not adequately rewarded for that extra work.

The implications could be serious for companies, especially as they attempt to hold on to both women leaders and women of color. That’s a threat to not only the current crop of leaders, but to the next generation as well, as they see senior women depart for better opportunities, sending the message that they should consider doing the same.

“To put the scale of the problem in perspective: for every woman at the director level who gets promoted to the next level, two women directors are choosing to leave their company,” reads the report.

Women hoping to advance are more likely to experience microaggressions, such as the implication they are not qualified for higher-level jobs. Even if they are promoted, they’re twice as likely to be mistaken for someone more junior. And the work they do to support employee well-being is rarely recognized or rewarded, which leads to higher burnout levels. As of this report, 43% of women leaders felt burned out, compared to just 31% of men.

Women leaders are also more likely to demand flexibility or a company that’s committed to well-being. The importance of those has grown considerably since 2020, but they’re not seeing it. That’s prompting them to leave.

“Women remain underrepresented at every level in the corporate pipeline,” the report reads. “Corporate America promotes men at 30% higher rates than women during their early career stages, and entry-level women are significantly more likely than men to have spent five or more years in the same role. ... We are falling short in translating top-level commitment into a truly inclusive work environment.”

