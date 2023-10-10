Woman sues Hulu, ABC News over recordings used in sexual assault docuseries

By Diana Novak Jones

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A woman's lawsuit filed on Monday in Georgia federal court accuses Hulu, ABC News and a production company behind the docuseries "Betrayal" of using recordings of her without consent to tell the story of a male teacher convicted of sexually abusing her.

Rachel Heller's allegations against Georgia high school teacher Spencer Herron led to his 2019 convictions on charges of sexual assault of a student. Herron, who was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty, was released in 2022, according to Georgia state prison records.

Heller said she repeatedly refused to consent to the use of her image or voice in the docuseries, which is currently streaming on Hulu. She sued Hulu and producers ABC News and Glass Entertainment Group, seeking damages and an order that the portion of the docuseries featuring her be taken down.

Representatives for Hulu, ABC News and Glass Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Herron did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The “Betrayal” docuseries follows a podcast of the same name, which traces Herron’s criminal case and his then-wife’s discovery that he had affairs with dozens of women during their marriage. Heller agreed to be interviewed, but only after securing a promise that her interview would be used only on the podcast, according to the lawsuit.

The “Betrayal” podcast, which was released by Glass in April 2022, received 8 million downloads, according to the lawsuit. Its popularity led to a deal to develop the story into the docuseries, the lawsuit said.

In November 2022, Heller and Herron’s ex-wife were asked to give a presentation on the case to a criminal justice class at the University of North Georgia, according to the lawsuit. Glass sought to videotape the presentation, and Heller objected until Herron’s ex-wife, who was working with the producers, promised her that she would have total control over where the footage appeared, Heller said in the filing.

In the months after the presentation, Glass producers continued to pressure Heller to sign a release for the footage, she said in the lawsuit. Heller never signed it and repeatedly told the producers, in phone calls and texts, that she did not want her interview or the video footage to appear in the docuseries, according to the lawsuit.

Ultimately, Heller’s podcast interview was used throughout the docuseries, and the third episode used extensive footage from Heller’s presentation, according to the lawsuit.

James Hawkins of Ichter Davis, who is representing Heller in the lawsuit, told Reuters Heller never signed any written agreements regarding the podcast or docuseries.

“She said no. They did it anyway,” Hawkins said.

(Reporting by Diana Jones)

