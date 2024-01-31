News & Insights

Culture

Woman attacked by shark in Sydney harbour thanks 'heroic' neighbours

January 31, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - An Australian woman bitten by a shark while swimming near the iconic Sydney Opera House has thanked her "heroic" neighbours for their help in a statement issued from her hospital bed on Wednesday.

Lauren O'Neill was swimming close to shore near her home in the harbourside suburb of Elizabeth Bay when she was attacked by a shark on Monday evening.

Her right leg was seriously injured and experts said the bite marks had the characteristics of a bull shark.

O'Neill, who had lengthy surgeries on Monday and Tuesday night and is expected to make a full recovery, thanked her neighbours for their assistance in a statement issued by St Vincent's Hospital.

They rushed to the wharf after hearing calls for help on Monday evening. A vet among them helped stem the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

While shark sightings along Sydney's ocean-facing beaches are common, attacks, especially in its iconic harbour, are rare.

In 2009, an Australian navy diver was attacked during anti-terrorism training in the harbour.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; +61477406822; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Culture
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.