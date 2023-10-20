Wolverine's (WWW) Strategic Growth Efforts Appear Encouraging

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW looks encouraging, thanks to its robust business strategies. The company focuses on developing brands, which suit consumer needs aptly on the back of advanced technologies and accurate market insights. It has also been enhancing its footprint across the international markets.



Management had initiated a 100-day action plan, including focus on inventory reduction, debt management, Keds sale and the creation of a profit improvement office to grab savings to drive growth. We note that the company will recognize $90 million of transitory supply chain in 2023 and incremental inventory liquidation costs not recurring in 2024.



The company expects an incremental $130 million in savings for 2024, which will yield a four-year run rate of $200 million. It looks forward to reinvest a portion of these savings into brand building and top-marketing capabilities, particularly for Merrell and Saucony. The company anticipates further inventory improvement in 2024, backed by tighter SKU management and a better operations planning system. Driven by the operational efficiencies and deleverage efforts, management projects net debt to be below $700 million by the end of the next year.



Further, the company expects the profit improvement office to generate a minimum of $70 million in savings for 2023. It remains on track to deliver the year-end inventory goal of $520 million. Management also has plans to sell at least $50 million of non-core assets in the next months to pay down debt. Net debt is likely to be roughly $850 million by the end of the year. Further, the company focuses on brand structure, increasing efficiency by removing costs, strategic review of its portfolio, and improving working capital and lowering leverage. Wolverine remains confident in accomplishing a 12% operating margin in 2024.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Quote

With respect to the international markets, the company is striving to develop an efficient sourcing structure and diversify its global business. Management sees major opportunities across the owned and JV operated markets. Wolverine plans to invest in key growth markets and continues to invest in the international regions, with joint ventures for Merrell and Saucony. The company also expands its e-commerce capabilities globally.



The company has also been rolling out new products to aid incremental sales. Recently, it launched two University of Michigan branded boots, to be sold exclusively at The M Den. For each pair sold, WWW will give a portion of proceeds to the Champions Circle, the University of Michigan's NIL collective.



Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 3.6% against the industry’s 5% decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWW 2024’s earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.48, showing an increase of 208.8% year over year. This highlights analysts’ confidence in the stock.

Eye These Solid Picks

Some better-ranked companies are G-III Apparel Group GIII, lululemon athletica LULU and Ralph Lauren RL.



G-III Apparel sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 526.6%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases of 2.4% and 14.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.1% and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.4% and 13.4%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.