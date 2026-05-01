Wolverine's Product Innovation and Marketing Drive Brand Momentum

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW has entered 2026 with strong brand momentum, driven by focused execution, product innovation and strategic marketing investments. The company has transitioned from a turnaround phase to a brand-led growth model, with its core portfolio delivering measurable gains in brand awareness, market share and consumer engagement. Strength across key brands, improving full-price realization and disciplined operational execution continue to reinforce its position for sustained growth.



Saucony remained the primary growth driver, delivering 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter and approximately 30.1% growth in 2025. Growth was broad-based across performance and lifestyle categories, channels and geographies. Strong demand was driven by innovation-led franchises such as Endorphin and refreshed core styles including Ride, Guide and Triumph. High-impact collaborations and global marketing activations further elevated brand visibility and cultural relevance. With continued investment and a strong product pipeline, Saucony is expected to deliver low to mid-teens growth in 2026.



Merrell delivered steady growth, with approximately a 4.6% revenue increase in the fourth quarter, supported by balanced performance across regions and channels. Product innovation in trail running, including franchises like Moab Speed and Agility Peak, drove strong sell-through, while lifestyle offerings such as Jungle Moc contributed incremental growth. The brand also saw a return to growth in its direct-to-consumer channel and continued market share gains. With a robust innovation pipeline and increased marketing investments, Merrell is expected to achieve mid-single-digit growth in 2026.



Sweaty Betty showed improving momentum, posting mid-single-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter, supported by stronger performance in the U.K., product newness and enhanced brand positioning. The brand continued to gain traction with younger consumers and expand internationally, although its U.S. business remains in a transition phase toward a more premium DTC model.



The Wolverine brand is gradually stabilizing, with revenues declining approximately 10.5% in the quarter but showing encouraging signs of recovery. Improved product innovation, including premium offerings like Rancher Pro and the Infinity System, drove better retail sell-through and market share gains in core categories. The brand is expected to deliver flat revenues in 2026 as it continues its marketplace recalibration.

Brand-Led Growth to Drive WWW’s 2026 Performance

Looking ahead, Wolverine expects 2026 revenues in the range of $1.96 billion to $1.985 billion, implying approximately 5% growth at the midpoint. The Active Group is projected to deliver mid-single-digit growth, led by continued strength in Saucony and Merrell, while the Work Group is expected to stabilize. Adjusted earnings per share are guided to $1.35-$1.50, supported by pricing actions, cost efficiencies and improved product mix despite tariff headwinds.



Overall, Wolverine’s strong brand momentum is driven by innovation, disciplined execution and increased marketing investment, positioning the company for sustainable growth as it transitions from turnaround to consistent brand-led expansion in 2026.

How DECK, TPR & URBN Stack Up Against WWW

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN are the key footwear companies competing with Wolverine in brand innovation.



Deckers reported a strong third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by its flagship brands HOKA and UGG. HOKA posted an 18.5% year-over-year sales increase to $628.9 million, fueled by solid performance in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, with growth across U.S. and international markets. UGG grew 4.9% to reach $1.31 billion, supported by strong lifestyle appeal and consistent product demand. Overall, Deckers achieved record net sales of $1.96 billion, up 7.1% from the previous year, underscoring its disciplined execution and continued strength in the premium footwear segment.



Tapestry posted a solid second quarter of fiscal 2026, with net sales increasing 14% year over year across its portfolio. Coach was the primary growth driver, delivering a 25% rise to $2.14 billion, fueled by strong global demand, improved full-price sell-through and continued strength in leather goods. Meanwhile, Kate Spade saw sales decline 14% to $360 million. Overall, Tapestry’s performance remained heavily supported by Coach, highlighting its central role in driving both revenue growth and profitability.



URBN delivered a strong fourth quarter in fiscal 2026, with its portfolio of brands — including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Nuuly — achieving positive comparable sales across all retail segments. Urban Outfitters maintained solid momentum with a 10% global retail comp and a return to full-year profitability. FP Movement stood out with a 29% increase in total revenues, while Nuuly continued its rapid expansion, posting 43% revenue growth, supported by a roughly 40% year-over-year increase in average active subscribers.

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