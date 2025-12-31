Wolverine's 34% Stock Price Drop Tests a New $54 Million Institutional Bet

Key Points

Hong Kong-based Oxbow Capital Management initiated a position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter, buying up 1.98 million shares.

The position was worth about $54.43 million at quarter-end.

Wolverine World Wide is now the fund’s fifth-largest holding, reflecting a significant allocation to the consumer footwear company.

On November 13, Hong Kong-based Oxbow Capital Management disclosed a new position in Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) valued at $54.43 million, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, Oxbow Capital Management initiated a new equity position in Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) during the third quarter. The fund acquired 1.98 million shares, bringing its quarter-end stake in the company to $54.43 million or 9.5% of its $570.77 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

What Else to Know

Top five holdings post-filing:

NASDAQ: STX: $104.57 million (18.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: CRDO: $100.11 million (17.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $80.00 million (14.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VNET: $59.40 million (10.4% of AUM)

NYSE: WWW: $54.43 million (9.5% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Wolverine World Wide were priced at $18.06, down about 19% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 17% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $18.06 Market capitalization $1.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.85 billion Net income (TTM) $87.20 million

Company Snapshot

Wolverine World Wide designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories under brands such as Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Wolverine, and Hush Puppies

The company generates revenue through wholesale distribution, direct-to-consumer retail stores, eCommerce platforms, and licensing agreements for branded products and accessories

It serves department stores, national chains, specialty retailers, independent retailers, government entities, and consumers across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America

Wolverine World Wide is a global footwear and apparel company with a diversified brand portfolio and a presence in multiple international markets. The company leverages its established brands and multi-channel distribution model to reach a broad customer base and drive recurring revenue. Strategic brand licensing and direct-to-consumer initiatives support its competitive position in the consumer cyclical sector.

Foolish Take

The timing and size of the bet are both noteworthy here. Shares of Wolverine were up roughly 24% through the first three quarters of the year, reflecting optimism and operational progress across core brands and expanding margins. That was the backdrop when this position was built. Since then, the narrative flipped fast. Shares have fallen about 34% as management delivered weaker-than-expected guidance, reminding investors how quickly consumer cyclical optimism can evaporate. But Oxbow had already accumulated its $54 million position.



Nevertheless, the underlying quarter was not a disaster. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year to $470.3 million, gross margin expanded 240 basis points to a record 47.5%, and adjusted EPS climbed to $0.36, up nearly 29% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, inventory was stable, and net debt declined modestly, signaling tighter execution rather than balance-sheet stress. The problem wasn’t the past. It was the path forward. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.08 to $1.13 came in below what the market was hoping for, and sentiment waned. For long-term investors, the question is whether margin gains and brand traction can outlast a tougher demand environment or whether this ends up being a value trap dressed up as progress.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total U.S. equity assets an institutional investment manager must report quarterly to the SEC.

Initiated a new position: When an investor or fund buys shares of a company for the first time.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Allocation: The portion of a fund's total assets invested in a particular security or asset class.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: A stock's annual dividend payments divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

52-week high: The highest price at which a stock has traded during the past year.

Consumer cyclical sector: Industry group including companies whose sales are sensitive to economic cycles, like retail and apparel.

Direct-to-consumer: Selling products directly to customers, bypassing third-party retailers or distributors.

Licensing agreements: Contracts allowing another company to produce and sell products using a brand's name or technology.

Wholesale distribution: Selling goods in large quantities to retailers or other businesses, not directly to consumers.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

