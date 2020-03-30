Wolverine (WWW) Surges: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 41.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen five negative estimate revisions in the past two months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few two months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Wolverine currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY), which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

