Wolverine (WWW) Riding High on Growth Strategies: Apt to Hold

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW is performing well on the bourses, thanks to its robust business strategies. The company has been strengthening its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business and its footprint across international markets. WWW also focuses on developing brands that aptly suit consumer needs on the back of advanced technologies and accurate market insights.



Apparently, shares of this apparel and footwear dealer have increased 35.3% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s 1.4% rise. For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.61 billion and $2.26, respectively. These estimates show corresponding year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 51.1%. Also, the consensus estimate for the current year’s EPS is currently pegged at $1.49, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. This reflects analysts’ optimism.

Let’s Delve Deep

Wolverine has been striving to develop an efficient sourcing structure and diversify its global business. It remains committed to new launches across different brand banners and has been strengthening its brands. In the first quarter of 2023, the Merrell brand continued its momentum, generating 18% revenue growth and 20% on a constant currency basis. Wolverine forecasts Merrell's revenues to increase by mid-single digits in 2023.



Saucony’s revenues also increased 21.2% to $132.6 million in the reported quarter. It predicts Saucony’s revenues to increase by high-single digits in 2023 with mid-single digits growth in the first half. Further, it predicts Sweaty Betty’s revenues to increase in the low single digits at constant currency in 2023.



Additionally, the company’s multichannel strategy is progressing well. Management had initiated a 100-day action plan, including a focus on inventory reduction, debt management, Keds sale and the creation of a profit improvement office to grab savings to drive growth. The profit improvement office is on track to generate $65 million of cost savings this year. Management expects $150 million of annual savings from the profit improvement office in 2024.



Further, the company focuses on the brand structure, increasing efficiency by removing costs, strategic review of its portfolio, improving working capital and lowering leverage. We note that the sale of Keds and pending licensing of Hush Puppies transitions are well underway. It is also on track to divest the Wolverine leather business. The company looks forward to making further investments in Merrell and softening its lifestyle businesses as well as enhancing Sweaty Betty's global business. Wolverine remains confident in accomplishing a 12% operating margin in 2024.



The international business remains one of the company’s key drivers. WWW’s international business was robust in the first quarter and improved 12.6% to $249.7 million. International revenues increased 18% in constant currency. The company’s brands resonated well across the global markets and management sees major opportunities in both the owned and JV-operated markets. Merrell and Saucony were the major drivers across regions, generating 29% and 37% growth, respectively. Saucony's China JV delivered a sturdy quarter as sales increased more than 100%, reflecting strength in its multichannel strategy.



Management projects Saucony’s revenues from the China JV to double in 2023. Wolverine plans to invest in key growth markets and continues to invest in the international regions, with joint ventures for Merrell and Saucony, and expand e-commerce capabilities globally.



To wrapping up, this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is likely to continue performing well given the aforesaid tailwinds.

