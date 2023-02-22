Wolverine (WWW) Reports Wider Q4 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW reported a wider-than-expected loss per share during fourth-quarter 2022. The top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



Management initiated a 100-day action plan in the reported quarter. This focuses on inventory reduction, debt management, Keds sale and the creation of a Profit Improvement Office to grab savings to drive growth. WWW remains confident in accomplishing a 12% operating margin in 2024.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have increased 35.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 12.4% growth.

Q4 Insights

Wolverine posted a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 15 cents a share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 14 cents. At constant currency, loss per share came in at 10 cents. The company reported earnings of 37 cents per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revenues of $665 million matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased 4.6% year over year, courtesy of healthy international sales as well as higher revenues at most of the segments and brands. Revenues jumped 8.4% in constant currency. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenues of $224.4 million were flat year over year. WWW’s international business was robust in the reported quarter and improved 22.2% to $281.5 million. International revenues increased 31.9% in constant currency.



Coming to segments, Active Group’s revenues rose 16.8% year over year to $397.6 million, while the metric at Work Group grew 3.3% to $154.5 million. Revenues at Lifestyle Group and Other fell 20.6% and 35.1%, respectively, to $100.7 million and $12.2 million.



Brand wise, Merrell revenues surged 27% year over year to $193.9 million, Saucony revenues increased 24.8% to $121.3 million, Sperry revenues decreased 28% to $68 million and Wolverine revenues rose 9.6% to $71.8 million. Sweaty Betty generated revenues of $72.8 million, down 7% year over year.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit was $225.2 million, down 16.4% year over year. Also, the adjusted gross margin contracted 850 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.9%.



Adjusted SG&A expenses increased 6.2% to $238.3 million. Adjusted operating loss came in at $13.1 million against an adjusted operating income of $45 million.

Other Financials

Wolverine ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $131.5 million, long-term debt of $723 million and stockholders' equity of $339 million. Net debt was $1.02 billion at the end of the reported quarter. WWW had total liquidity of nearly $685 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Inventory at the end of the reported quarter was $745.2 million, down $90 million from the previous quarter.



During 2022, Wolverine paid out cash dividends of $32.8 million.

Outlook

Management issued the view for 2023. During the first half, the gross margin is likely to be impacted by the expense timing of elevated transitory supply-chain expenses from 2022 and the sell-off of the end-of-life inventory. Management expects the profitability to grow significantly in the second half as supply-chain costs and inventory levels normalize, and gain from the Profit Improvement Office efforts.



For 2023, revenues from the ongoing business are projected in the range of $2.53-$2.58 billion, representing an increase of 0-2% and constant currency growth of 1-3%. Further, the gross margin is likely to be at 41.2% and the adjusted gross margin is anticipated to be 42% for the year. The operating margin is estimated to be nearly 8.7% and the adjusted operating margin is expected to be 8.5%.



Earnings per share (EPS) are envisioned to be between $1.50 and $1.70 and adjusted EPS in the bracket of $1.40-$1.60. This guidance includes nearly 14 cents of the adverse impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Eye These Solid Picks

Here we highlighted three top-ranked stocks, namely, Oxford Industries OXM, lululemon athletica LULU and Ralph Lauren RL.



Oxford Industries, which designs, sources, markets and distributes lifestyle products and other brands, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Oxford Industries has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average. You can see see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXM’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 23.3% and 34.4% from the year-ago reported numbers.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 28.3% and 27.2%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s next financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 13.4%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.