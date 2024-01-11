News & Insights

Wolverine Worldwide Sells Sperry Brand To Authentic Brands And ALDO Group For $130 Mln

(RTTNews) - Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), a footwear and fashion retailer, on Thursday announced that it has sold Sperry brand to brand management company, Authentic Brands Group, Inc., and fashion retailer, the ALDO Group for $130 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds, to be generated in the first quarter, to pay down debts and invest in its own brands and platforms.

On Wednesday, Wolverine World Wide shares closed at $8.96, up 0.34% on the New York Stock Exchange.

