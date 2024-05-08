Wolverine Worldwide Appoints Miller As CFO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) announced the appointment of Taryn Miller as chief financial officer, effective May 9, 2024.

Miller will take over from Michael Stornant, who will be retiring after almost 30 years with the company.

Stornant will remain with the company until early 2025 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Miller had served as vice president of Corporate and Commercial Finance at Corteva Agriscience, an international agriculture company.

