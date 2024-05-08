News & Insights

Markets
WWW

Wolverine Worldwide Appoints Miller As CFO

May 08, 2024 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) announced the appointment of Taryn Miller as chief financial officer, effective May 9, 2024.

Miller will take over from Michael Stornant, who will be retiring after almost 30 years with the company.

Stornant will remain with the company until early 2025 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Miller had served as vice president of Corporate and Commercial Finance at Corteva Agriscience, an international agriculture company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.