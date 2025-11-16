Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Price Target Decreased by 27.72% to 24.82

The average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) has been revised to $24.82 / share. This is a decrease of 27.72% from the prior estimate of $34.34 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.75% from the latest reported closing price of $15.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.17%, an increase of 44.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 108,581K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,366K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 60.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,827K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,080K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,911K shares , representing a decrease of 20.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 3,180K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Callodine Capital Management holds 2,701K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares , representing a decrease of 59.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 19.30% over the last quarter.

